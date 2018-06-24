Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not in lineup Sunday
Pham is not starting Sunday against the Brewers, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Pham was in the lineup that the Cardinals originally tweeted but not in the one they released to the media. It's not yet clear if the original lineup was an error or if Pham has been scratched. Harrison Bader gets the start in center.
