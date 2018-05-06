Pham (groin) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pham previously battled a right groin injury in April before aggravating the issue in the second inning of Saturday's contest, so the Cardinals will unsurprisingly act cautiously with the center fielder and hold him out for at least one day. Harrison Bader will pick up the start in Pham's stead in the series finale and serve as the Cardinals' leadoff man. Pham's next chance to play will come Monday against the Twins.