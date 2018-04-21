Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not in Saturday's lineup
Pham is out of the lineup against the Reds on Saturday.
Pham will get the day off after returning to the fold from a groin injury and going 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs during Friday's win. In his place, Harrison Bader will man center field and bat eighth. Expect Pham back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Logs pinch-hit at-bat Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Available off bench Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Says he's ready to play•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Held out Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Tests for groin injury on tap•
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...