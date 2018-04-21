Pham is out of the lineup against the Reds on Saturday.

Pham will get the day off after returning to the fold from a groin injury and going 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs during Friday's win. In his place, Harrison Bader will man center field and bat eighth. Expect Pham back in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale.

