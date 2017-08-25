Play

Pham is out of the lineup for Friday's contest against the Rays.

Pham will give way to Randal Grichuk in left field for Friday's outing. Although Pham has put together a .301 batting average for the season, he's only managed to go 4-for-22 (.182) over the last seven games.

