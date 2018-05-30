Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not starting Wednesday

Pham is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers.

He has started the last six games, but is in the midst of a brutal 2-for-33 slump, striking out 42.9 percent of the time while walking just once over that stretch. Dexter Fowler will start in right field while Harrison Bader gets the start in center field, hitting fifth.

