Pham went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.

There was at least slight cause for concern with respect to Pham's performance over the first two games, as he'd struck out five times during that stretch. The poor contact rate came on the heels of some late-spring rumblings regarding vision problems, which are always of particular concern with the 30-year-old given his history with a degenerative eye condition known as keratoconus. However, Sunday's strong performance at least allays fears for the moment, and it gives Pham three hits and three walks over his last nine plate appearances across the last two games.