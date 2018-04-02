Cardinals' Tommy Pham: On base four times in Sunday's win
Pham went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and two runs in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mets.
There was at least slight cause for concern with respect to Pham's performance over the first two games, as he'd struck out five times during that stretch. The poor contact rate came on the heels of some late-spring rumblings regarding vision problems, which are always of particular concern with the 30-year-old given his history with a degenerative eye condition known as keratoconus. However, Sunday's strong performance at least allays fears for the moment, and it gives Pham three hits and three walks over his last nine plate appearances across the last two games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Five strikeouts through two games•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Works on swing in minors game Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Salary set•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Swipes two bags in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.