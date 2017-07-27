Cardinals' Tommy Pham: On base four times in win
Pham went 2-for-2 with an RBI from a sacrifice fly, two walks and two runs in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
Pham continues to be a constant presence on the base paths, a fact that's borne out by his .447 OBP in July and .400 figure for the season. He's been better than ever in the current month, racking up 10 multihit efforts and driving in 19 runs as part of a .363/.447/.650 line. Pham has now reached safely in 14 of his last 15 contests as well and has hit .329 in his 143 at-bats out of the two hole.
