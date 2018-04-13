Cardinals' Tommy Pham: On base four times Thursday
Pham went 2-for-4 with an RBI from a bases-loaded walk while also drawing another base on balls and scoring twice in a 13-4 win over the Reds on Thursday.
The Cardinals were creative while racking up seven runs in the seventh, including eliciting a pair of free passes with the bases jammed. One of those walks was drawn by Pham, who's gone 4-for-8 with a home run, two RBI, Thursday's pair of walks and three runs over the last two games. The 30-year-old outfielder is progressively beginning to resemble the breakout player he proved to be in 2017, as he's now slashing an impressive .300/.417/.500 over 48 plate appearances across 11 April games, a tally partly comprised of four multi-hit outings.
