Pham is not in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Pirates.

Pham, who's hitting .306 with a .915 OPS for the season, had a tough time at the plate Saturday night as he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll have the day off while Randal Grichuk patrols left field.

