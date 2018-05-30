Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Pham is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers.
He has started the last six games, but is in the midst of a brutal 2-for-33 slump, striking out 42.9 percent of the time while walking just once over that stretch. Dexter Fowler will start in right field while Harrison Bader gets the start in center field, hitting fifth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Moves to third in order•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Provides only run in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Day off Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Reaches base five times•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Slugs eighth homer Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Smashes seventh home run in Friday's win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...