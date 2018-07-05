Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Plates three in win
Pham went 3-for-5 with three RBI from a pair of run-scoring singles and a double and also scored once in a win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
The outfielder appears to have left his extensive struggles behind in June, as he's looked like a completely different player since the calendar flipped to July. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Pham is hitting .375 (6-for-16) a double, a home run, three RBI, two walks and three runs over the first four games of the new month. While his season average took a serious hit due to his .198 figure last month, Pham's current hot streak could be a launchpad for a return to his previous numbers.
