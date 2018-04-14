Pham went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a 5-3 win over the Reds on Friday.

Pham is increasingly looking like the versatile threat he proved to be in his breakout 2017 season, as he's now put together three straight two-hit outings. The 30-year-old outfielder has also been exhibiting solid plate discipline by drawing nine walks in 12 April games, which along with his .318 average over that same span, has helped allay late-spring training fears that Pham's past vision issues were resurfacing.