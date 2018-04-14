Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Plays big offensive role again Friday
Pham went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a 5-3 win over the Reds on Friday.
Pham is increasingly looking like the versatile threat he proved to be in his breakout 2017 season, as he's now put together three straight two-hit outings. The 30-year-old outfielder has also been exhibiting solid plate discipline by drawing nine walks in 12 April games, which along with his .318 average over that same span, has helped allay late-spring training fears that Pham's past vision issues were resurfacing.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: On base four times Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Hits second homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Sits out Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Goes 3-for-5 against Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: On base four times in Sunday's win•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Five strikeouts through two games•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...