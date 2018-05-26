Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Provides only run in loss

Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.

Pham provided the only run of the night for the Cardinals when he launched a 414-foot shot to right in the eighth. The dynamic outfielder had been mired in a rare 0-for-16 slump prior to the blast, which was his sixth of May. After hitting a blistering .358 in April, Pham has cooled off overall in the current month, hitting just .227 over 74 plate appearances across 18 games.