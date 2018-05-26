Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Provides only run in loss
Pham went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Pirates on Friday.
Pham provided the only run of the night for the Cardinals when he launched a 414-foot shot to right in the eighth. The dynamic outfielder had been mired in a rare 0-for-16 slump prior to the blast, which was his sixth of May. After hitting a blistering .358 in April, Pham has cooled off overall in the current month, hitting just .227 over 74 plate appearances across 18 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Day off Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Reaches base five times•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Slugs eighth homer Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Smashes seventh home run in Friday's win•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Back in action Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....