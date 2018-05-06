Pham, who is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs, said that he feels about 70 percent recovered from the sore right groin that resulted in his early removal from Saturday's contest, David Solomon of 590 The Fan St. Louis reports.

That level of health seemingly puts Pham in good shape to avoid the disabled list, but the Cardinals will probably need to see the outfielder show continued improvement over the next day or two just to be certain his setback isn't a major one. Despite being banged up on multiple occasions in the young season, Pham hasn't seen his performance suffer as a result. He enters Sunday's contest sitting on a .327/.445/.541 batting line and has contributed five home runs and seven steals across 119 plate appearances.