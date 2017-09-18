Pham went 3-for-5 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs.

Pham is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down as the regular season nears its conclusion, as he now has three multi-hit efforts in September and has hit safely in four of the last six contests. The 29-year-old outfielder has already swiped four bases in September as well, leaving him just one short of his best monthly total in that category this season.