Pham went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a pair of walks in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Despite missing the last two games with a bout of groin tightness, Pham did all he could in this one, reaching base all five times he stepped to the plate. He's already drawn 17 walks on the year and is sporting a .348/.477/.522 slash line to go along with three homers and five steals.