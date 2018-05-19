Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Reaches base five times
Pham went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs, two walks and an RBI to help spearhead the Cardinals' 12-4 romp over the Phillies on Friday.
Pham was all over the place hitting atop the order in this contest, reaching base five times and scoring three runs on an all-around standout day for the St. Louis offense. The 30-year-old is in the midst of an All-Star caliber campaign as he's currently sporting a ridiculous .318/.430/.553 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals - a strong follow-up to last season's breakout that saw him log a .931 OPS.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Slugs eighth homer Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Smashes seventh home run in Friday's win•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Back in action Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Runs bases Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart