Pham went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs, two walks and an RBI to help spearhead the Cardinals' 12-4 romp over the Phillies on Friday.

Pham was all over the place hitting atop the order in this contest, reaching base five times and scoring three runs on an all-around standout day for the St. Louis offense. The 30-year-old is in the midst of an All-Star caliber campaign as he's currently sporting a ridiculous .318/.430/.553 slash line with eight home runs and seven steals - a strong follow-up to last season's breakout that saw him log a .931 OPS.