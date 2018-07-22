Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Records two hits in doubleheader nightcap
Pham went 0-for-2 with two walks in the first game but went 2-for-4 with two RBI in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Cubs.
Pham plated two on a ninth-inning double to build the Cardinals' lead to three and help seal the win. Heading into the twin bill, Pham had gone 8-for-11 with a homer, six RBI and six runs scored, helping his fantasy shareholders regain some optimism for the second half. Despite a mixed slash (.256/.340/.415), he's complemented it with 14 homers, 10 stolen bases, 41 RBI and 66 runs in 371 plate appearances.
