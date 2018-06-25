Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Remains out of lineup
Pham (illness) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Indians, according to Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest.
Pham did not start Sunday due to his illness, and it appears he is still not feeling good enough to play a full nine innings. He could be available off the bench if needed, but it will be Harrison Bader getting the start in center field Monday night.
