Pham (groin) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Pham had been out of the lineup for three of the last four games while battling a minor groin injury. He'll bat second and play center field Tuesday. The 30-year-old is off to a hot start this season, hitting .318/.444/.455 through 19 games, with a pair of homers and five steals. He's also increased his walk rate from an already-high 13.4 percent last year to 18.5 percent so far this season, the 10th-highest figure in the league among qualified hitters.