Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Pham (groin) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Pham had been out of the lineup for three of the last four games while battling a minor groin injury. He'll bat second and play center field Tuesday. The 30-year-old is off to a hot start this season, hitting .318/.444/.455 through 19 games, with a pair of homers and five steals. He's also increased his walk rate from an already-high 13.4 percent last year to 18.5 percent so far this season, the 10th-highest figure in the league among qualified hitters.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Still dealing with groin tightness•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Logs pinch-hit at-bat Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Available off bench Thursday•
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...