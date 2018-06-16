Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Riding nine-game hitting streak

Pham, who hit his 10th home run in Friday's loss to the Cubs, now has a nine-game hitting streak.

The 30-year-old had limped to a .195 average in May, but he's hit safely in 11 of 13 June games, including nine consecutive. However, Friday's homer was his first since May 25, a 19-game drought that serves as his longest of the season. Curiously, Pham had actually been squaring up better than he had all season during that stretch, boasting a 54.5 percent hard contact rate over the 72 plate appearances covering those contests.