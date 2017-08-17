Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Ropes double in loss
Pham went 2-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Pham extended his hitting streak to eight games with Wednesday's production, a stretch that now includes three doubles. He's boasting a .412 OBP during August and has his season line up to an impressive .310/.399/.492, numbers that are partly comprised of 30 extra-base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs).
