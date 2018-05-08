Pham (groin, quadriceps) participated in baserunning drills Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

While the Cardinals are being careful with Pham, the team is cautiously optimistic that he'll be able to return to the lineup Thursday following Wednesday's day off. If Pham isn't ready to play Thursday, look for Harrison Bader to start in center field.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories