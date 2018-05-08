Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Runs bases Tuesday
Pham (groin, quadriceps) participated in baserunning drills Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
While the Cardinals are being careful with Pham, the team is cautiously optimistic that he'll be able to return to the lineup Thursday following Wednesday's day off. If Pham isn't ready to play Thursday, look for Harrison Bader to start in center field.
