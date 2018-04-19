Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Says he's ready to play
Pham said that he "could play today" and that he's feeling fine after undergoing tests on his groin Wednesday, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Pham isn't in the lineup for Thursday's matinee against the Cubs but appears confident that he won't miss an extended period of time after experiencing right groin tightness in Tuesday's tilt. He should be viewed as day-to-day for Friday's series opener against Cincinnati and could be available off the bench Thursday, though manager Mike Matheny has yet to comment on the matter. Either way, it doesn't look like Pham will require a stint on the disabled list.
