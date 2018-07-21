Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Scores three, drives in three against Cubs
Pham went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 18-5 rout of the Cubs.
It's his second straight three-hit performance coming out of the All-Star break, pushing Pham's slash line on the season up to .255/.334/.413. Hits have tended to come in bunches for the 30-year-old this season, so he could be ready to kick off a hot streak.
