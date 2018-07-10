Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Scratched from Tuesday's lineup
Pham was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the White Sox, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Pham exited Sunday's game against the Giants after suffering a bruise when he fouled a pitch off his left ankle, with Monday's off day apparently not providing enough rest to start Tuesday. Depending on the severity of the injury, the Cardinals could opt to sit the 30-year-old Wednesday as well, with an additional off day to follow Thursday. Yairo Munoz takes over in center field Tuesday for St. Louis.
