Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Shows signs of life Sunday

Pham went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Pham came into the contest in the midst of a dreadful 4-for-43 stretch at the plate, so Sunday's pair of hits were certainly a welcome sight, despite both being singles. It was the outfielder's first multi-hit effort since May 19, the last game before his aforementioned offensive downturn. The hope is that Pham's .333 start to June is a legitimate sign of a turnaround, an open question that will be definitively settled as the month unfolds.