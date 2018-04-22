Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Sits again Sunday
Pham (groin) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Pham continues to be hobbled by a groin injury and will be given a second consecutive day off to recover. The Cardinals have a scheduled off day Monday, so with three straight days of rest, the hope is that Pham will be ready to re-enter the starting lineup Tuesday against the Mets. Harrison Bader will hold down center field in the meantime.
