Pham (groin) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

Pham continues to be hobbled by a groin injury and will be given a second consecutive day off to recover. The Cardinals have a scheduled off day Monday, so with three straight days of rest, the hope is that Pham will be ready to re-enter the starting lineup Tuesday against the Mets. Harrison Bader will hold down center field in the meantime.