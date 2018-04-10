Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Sits out Tuesday
Pham is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Pham is in a bit of a slump, having collected just one hit in his past four contests while striking out five times. He'll get a night off as a result, allowing Harrison Bader to pick up a start in center field for the evening.
