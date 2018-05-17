Pham went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Twins.

It was his eighth homer of the year, and his third in the last six games. Pham has been running very hot or cold lately -- he went 0-for-12 with seven strikeouts in the three games without a homer over the last week -- but his overall .312/.419/.552 slash line on the season remains impressive.