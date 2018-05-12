Pham went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and also was caught stealing in his only attempt during a win over the Padres on Friday.

Pham continues to rake out of the top of the order, with Friday's multi-hit effort, his second consecutive, pushing his season line to .343/.450/.593. The 30-year-old outfielder has a modest seven hits thus far in May but has made them count, as four of them have left the park, leading to seven RBI.

