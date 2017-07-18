Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Stays hot with 12th bomb
Pham went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer during Monday's win over the Mets.
Pham is now 7-for-15 since the All-Star break and sports an impressive .311/.398/.530 slash line for the season. He's hit his way into a full-time job in the St. Louis outfield, and his cross-category profile makes him a strong asset in the majority of fantasy settings.
