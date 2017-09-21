Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Stays hot with three-hit showing
Pham went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored during Wednesday's win over Cincinnati.
Pham is currently in the midst of a mini heater with three doubles, two homers, five RBI, two stolen bases and six runs through his past six games. He's posted breakout numbers for the Cards this season and boasts an impressive .309/.408/.523 slash line for the season with 21 homers and 21 stolen bases.
