Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Still dealing with groin tightness
Pham is out of Saturday's lineup due to lingering right groin tightness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Pham has been bothered by this groin injury since Tuesday, when he first experienced it tighten up in the ninth inning against the Cubs. He was absent from the lineup Thursday but returned to start versus Cincinnati on Friday, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game, though he may be held out yet again with a scheduled off day coming for the club Monday.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...