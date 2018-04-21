Pham is out of Saturday's lineup due to lingering right groin tightness, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pham has been bothered by this groin injury since Tuesday, when he first experienced it tighten up in the ninth inning against the Cubs. He was absent from the lineup Thursday but returned to start versus Cincinnati on Friday, going 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game, though he may be held out yet again with a scheduled off day coming for the club Monday.