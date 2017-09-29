Cardinals' Tommy Pham: Swipes two bags in loss
Pham went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 2-1, 11-inning loss to the Cubs.
Pham's left side contusion certainly didn't affect his speed in this one, as he manufactured St. Louis' only run following a leadoff single in the sixth inning by stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch before coming around to score on a Dexter Fowler ground out. That display coupled with Pham's stolen base in the third inning gave him 25 steals this season to go with 23 home runs. Pham's 20-20 season has come out of nowhere considering the 29-year-old outfielder had never previously reached double digits in either category.
