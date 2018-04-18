Pham is scheduled to undergo tests Wednesday after experiencing tightness in his right groin area late in the Cardinals' 5-3 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Pham, who went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks Tuesday, said that his groin first acted up in the ninth inning while he was playing the outfield, but he remained in the contest due to the Cardinals' lack of available bench options. He downplayed the injury and said he would likely suit up Wednesday, but with that contest postponed until Thursday due to inclement weather, Pham will now be afforded an additional recovery day. Even if the tests reveal nothing significant, there's still a decent chance Pham is rested for the series finale. Trezza notes that the Cardinals are expected to promote Tyler O'Neill from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, likely for the purpose of giving the club an extra body in the outfield in the short term.