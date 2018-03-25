Pham, who's hit just .170 over 61 spring plate appearances, was a late scratch from Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets and instead worked on refining his swing in a minor-league game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "We have to get Tommy going," manager Mike Matheny said. "He needs to get his eyes working with his stroke. Obviously, they go hand in hand. I think it comes down to him seeing the ball the way he wants to."

Pham battled a condition known as keratoconus, which has a degenerative effect on the shape of the cornea, for a substantial portion of his pro career. Corrective surgery in 2016 seemed to work wonders, as the outfielder slashed an impressive .306/.411/.520 with 47 extra-base hits (22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs) and 25 stolen bases over 530 plate appearances last season. Pham recently described his spring struggles as a byproduct of him "not seeing the ball well", which immediately raised a red flag for Matheny. For the moment, his current issues with respect to vision appear to relate to nothing more serious than Pham adjusting to new contact lenses, and he's also trying to correct a problem with his body positioning when swinging. Pham was allowed to lead off every inning in Saturday's minor-league outing and went 3-for-7 with a home run, a tally that included a single in five plate appearances against the Marlins' Adam Conley.