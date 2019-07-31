Cardinals' Tony Cingrani: Sent to Cardinals
Cingrani (shoulder) was traded from the Dodgers to the Cardinals on Wednesday along with Jeffry Abreu in exchange for Jedd Gyorko (wrist/calf/back) and international bonus money.
Cingrani has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left shoulder labrum in June.
