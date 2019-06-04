Cardinals' Tony Locey: Goes to Cardinals in third round
The Cardinals have selected Locey with the No. 96 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
A right-handed hurler from the University of Georgia, Locey is one of the hardest-throwing pitchers in this year's class. He can touch 97 mph as a starter, and could reach back for more if he were moved to the bullpen, where many evaluators think he profiles best. His slider is his top secondary offering, and he could get to the big leagues in a hurry if the Cardinals opt to transition him to relief.
