Cardinals' Travis Honeyman: Comes off IL at High-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Honeyman (undisclosed) was activated from High-A Peoria's 7-day injured list Friday.
Honeyman was placed on the IL on May 29 with an undisclosed injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the team. The 23-year-old appeared in just two games for Peoria after receiving a promotion from Single-A before being shut down, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
More News
-
Cardinals' Travis Honeyman: Missing in action at High-A•
-
Cardinals' Travis Honeyman: Sidelined at Single-A•
-
Cardinals' Travis Honeyman: Activated, sent to rookie ball•
-
Cardinals' Travis Honeyman: On IL at Single-A•
-
Cardinals' Travis Honeyman: Ready for pro debut•
-
Cardinals' Travis Honeyman: Out with undisclosed injury•