Honeyman (undisclosed) was activated from High-A Peoria's 7-day injured list Friday.

Honeyman was placed on the IL on May 29 with an undisclosed injury, but he's been cleared to rejoin the team. The 23-year-old appeared in just two games for Peoria after receiving a promotion from Single-A before being shut down, going 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.