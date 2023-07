The Cardinals have selected Honeyman with the 90th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

The 6-foot-2 right-handed outfielder from Boston College has been compared to Hunter Pence with his quick-twitch actions and strength at the plate. Honeyman has untapped raw power and he's hit four homers over 100 plate appearances with a wooden bat on the Cape. He has the athletic ability to play center field, though he's mostly played right field early in his career.