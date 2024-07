Single-A Palm Beach placed Honeyman on the 7-day injured list July 2 with an unspecified injury.

Honeyman, a 2023 draft pick, previously spent time on IL for the rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this season before being cleared to make his 2024 debut in late May. The outfielder was promoted to Single-A on June 11 and slashed .321/.367/.446 in 13 games with Palm Beach before being deactivated.