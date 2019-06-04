Cardinals' Trejyn Fletcher: Goes to Cards in second round

The Cardinals have selected Fletcher with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Fletcher has first-round tools, but he hails from the Northeast, so not many top evaluators got eyes on him this spring. There are also significant questions about his hit tool. He has plus speed in center field, so he would be very relevant in fantasy if he hits more than most people anticipate. Fletcher could grow into 20-plus homer pop.