Barrera has made a strong impression in spring camp, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has made it clear that the job behind starting backstop Willson Contreras is "wide open," and Barrera has a strong chance to win that position. The backstop signed on with St. Louis as a non-roster invite, and has posted just a .631 OPS so far over 162 plate appearances at the major-league level. Andrew Knizner also is battling for the backup gig, but this appears to be a competition that could go down to the final days of spring training.