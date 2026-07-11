Cardinals' Trevor Condon: Snagged by Cards

The Cardinals selected Condon with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

There's a quickness to everything Condon does, whether it be his first step out of the box, or his bat speed, and he's also one of the best pure hitters from this year's prep class. A 5-foot-11, 175-pound center fielder, Condon has an unconventional swing that has worked for him thus far. He has a strong track record of making contact and using his speed on the bases, so if he can get a bit better at pulling the ball in the air, Condon could turn into a borderline five-tool player.