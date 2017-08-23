Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Additional clarity on elbow imminent
Rosenthal (elbow), who recently sought a second opinion on his injury from orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache, expects to have additional clarity on the next step in his recovery Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Dr. ElAttrache is in the midst of reviewing the images and notes from Rosenthal's exam with team physician George Paletta, with the goal of collaborating with him on charting Rosenthal's course moving forward. The hard-throwing closer was diagnosed with right posterior elbow irritation late last week, and as per Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, he could potentially have to undergo surgery.
