Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Allows two runs to Red Sox

Rosenthal allowed two runs on one hit and a walk without recording an out during Wednesday's loss to Boston.

While Rosenthal wasn't charged with a loss or a blown save, this was obviously a poor outing from the closer, and he's now allowed four runs through his past two appearances. Still, he had been on a nice roll with just a single earned run allowed through 16.1 innings over his previous 14 appearances, so this is likely just a mini slump. Rosenthal's 3.40 ERA and 1.20 WHIP aren't standout marks for a reliever, but he's closing games and sports an elite 14.3 K/9.