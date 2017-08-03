Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Converts four-out save Wednesday
Rosenthal allowed one hit while striking out three to earn a four-out save Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Rosenthal gave up a single to the first hitter he faced after coming in to protect a one-run lead with two outs in the eighth and the bases empty, but was perfect from there. Manager Mike Matheny's usage of Rosenthal here suggests the right-hander is back to being the undisputed closer in St. Louis. He threw 21 pitches in this outing, but is unlikely to need extended rest having not worked since July 30.
