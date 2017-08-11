Play

Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Earns four-out save

Rosenthal pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 10th save of the season during Thursday's win over Kansas City.

Rosenthal has now converted six consecutive saves without allowing a run and has struck out 14 batters through 7.2 innings. The impressive stretch has his K/9 up to 14.3 for the campaign, and the veteran's grasp on the closer job is tightening.

