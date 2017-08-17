Cardinals' Trevor Rosenthal: Lands on disabled list Thursday

Rosenthal was placed on the 10-day DL with right elbow irritation prior to Thursday's series opener against the Pirates, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Rosenthal wasn't able to duplicate his typical velocity during Wednesday's outing, averaging almost five mph less than his standard fastball -- which normally sits around 98.5 mph -- while only lasting eight pitches against the Red Sox. Although the severity of Rosenthal's injury has yet to be released, it seems likely that he will miss more than the 10-day minimum while recovering from his elbow issue. In his place, Seung Hwan Oh and Tyler Lyons are seemingly in line to receive ninth-inning opportunities moving forward. Luke Weaver was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.